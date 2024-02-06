Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair: A Global Stage for India's Cultural Wealth

The 57th edition of the Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair (IHGF) has unfurled its vibrant tapestry at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The five-day event, running from February 6 to 10, 2024, is a grand showcase of India's brilliant handicraft sector, with over 3,000 exhibitors presenting their products to a global audience hailing from over 100 countries.

Unveiling India's Cultural Diversity

From the exquisite wooden toys of Visakhapatnam to the intricate Pattachitra paintings of Odisha, the fair lays bare the staggering diversity of Indian handicrafts. Chhattisgarh's woodwork, the northeastern states' bamboo products, the metal work of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and Kerala's Aranmula kanaadi mirrors are all on display, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of India.

A Global Market for Indian Handicrafts

Susanne Bryant, a buyer from Sydney, extols the suitability of handcrafted fashion and accessories from the fair for tropical climates—a testimony to the event's international appeal. The IHGF targets overseas buyers, sourcing consultants, and domestic retail buyers, making it a crucial platform for the Indian handicraft sector in the global market.

Indian Handicrafts: A Pillar of Global Trade

Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Exposition Mart Limited, reaffirms the significance of Indian handicrafts in global markets, underlining IHGF's role in promoting these products. Dileep Baid, chairman of Exports Promotion Council of Handicrafts, echoes this sentiment, underscoring the event's importance as a platform for the Indian handicraft sector.

The fair is a testament to the capability, strength, and potential of the Indian handicrafts sector, as evidenced by the overall handicrafts exports totaling Rs 30,019.24 crore (USD 3,728.47 million) in 2022-23. The 57th IHGF is an emblem of India's vibrant handicrafts sector, inviting the world to witness and partake in its rich cultural heritage.