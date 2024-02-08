Indian Exporters Brace for Red Sea Crisis: Government Intervenes to Ease Burden

In a bid to navigate the choppy waters of the Red Sea crisis, Indian officials from finance, shipping, and commerce ministries convened on February 7. The crisis, sparked by Yemen-based Houthi militants' attacks on the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait in December 2023, has sent ripples through the global trade landscape. Despite no immediate adverse effects on India's exports, exporters anticipate the crisis's impact to be reflected in March-April's numbers, as new orders come in.

Navigating the Storm: Indian Exporters Brace for Impact

The meeting, chaired by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, included stakeholders such as export promotion councils, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), shippers, and freight forwarders. The soaring freight rates, a direct result of the crisis, have the potential to divert business to unaffected countries like South Africa and Turkey. FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai highlighted this concern, emphasizing the need for urgent government intervention.

The Cry for Intervention: Exporters Seek Government Aid

Exporters have called for the ministry's intervention in freight rates, citing significant impacts from high charges and the resulting competitive disadvantage. The commerce ministry has requested FIEO to compile exporters' issues for weekly resolution discussions. The finance ministry, in response, has instructed public sector banks and insurance companies to handle these cases with sensitivity and facilitate overseas trade.

The Silver Lining: Government Steps In to Ease the Burden

Despite the challenges, the government is taking steps to address these issues. A high-level inter-ministerial committee meeting has been convened, and regulatory guidance is being sought from the RBI and IRDAI. The commerce ministry has advised the ECGC, an export credit insurance provider, against hiking export credit interest rates. This move is expected to ease the financial burden on exporters, ensuring the smooth flow of credit.

Indian exports saw a marginal increase to USD 38.45 billion in December 2023, while imports declined by 4.85%, leading to a trade deficit of USD 19.8 billion, the lowest in three months. The Red Sea crisis, however, threatens to disrupt this positive trend. The longer shipping routes via the Cape of Good Hope are causing delays of 14-20 days and increased freight and insurance costs, leading to concerns about trade disruption.

As the Red Sea crisis continues to unfold, the world watches with bated breath. For Indian exporters, the stakes are high. The government's timely intervention, however, offers a glimmer of hope amid the storm. As the ship of global trade sails on, it remains to be seen how this crisis will reshape the maritime map.

Steering Through the Crisis: The Road Ahead

The high-level inter-ministerial group on the Red Sea Crisis, chaired by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, is set to meet amid shipment delays and increased cargo transport costs. Although there is currently no volume impact on India's exports, transportation costs have risen. The Centre is looking to ensure adequate credit flow to exporters and is monitoring the long-term impact on demand and the competitiveness of other countries. Exports from India are continuing, but the longer routes via the Cape of Good Hope are resulting in increased shipping costs.

