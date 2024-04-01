Indian-American Congress Members Demand DOJ Briefing on Rising Temple Vandalism in US

Amid an escalating number of vandalism incidents at Hindu temples across the United States, five Indian-American members of the US Congress have taken a decisive step by requesting a comprehensive briefing from the US Department of Justice. These incidents, marked by pro-Khalistan and anti-India graffiti, have stoked fears and raised questions about the security and protection of Hindu Americans. Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Shri Thanedar, and Amy Bera, the Congress members spearheading this request, emphasize the urgent need for a coordinated response to what they describe as 'bias-motivated crimes'.

Unsettling Trend of Temple Attacks

From New York to California, a disturbing pattern of temple defacements has emerged, sending ripples of anxiety through Hindu American communities. Notably, a temple in Hayward, California, and another in Newark experienced defacement with pro-Khalistan graffiti, underscoring a potentially coordinated campaign of hate. These acts of vandalism are not only attacks on property but also on the peace and dignity of a community. The Congress members' letter to the Department of Justice articulates a collective concern over the apparent lack of leads on suspects, leaving many to live in fear and uncertainty.

Seeking Federal Oversight and Coordination

The call for a briefing by the Department of Justice is a clarion call for improved collaboration between local law enforcement agencies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Civil Rights Division. The Indian-American Congress members are advocating for a more robust federal oversight mechanism to ensure equal protection under the law for all communities. They stress the importance of understanding the linkages and intent behind these incidents, suggesting that a closer examination could reveal a pattern or network of individuals orchestrating these attacks.

Community Response and National Discussion

In response to these incidents, there is a growing call for a national discussion on Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu hate. Recognizing that it takes relatively few acts of hate to instill fear in a marginalized community, the letter from the Congress members also highlights the broader societal need to combat hate against all religious, ethnic, racial, and cultural minorities in America. The briefing request is a step toward acknowledging and addressing the specific fears and vulnerabilities of Hindu Americans, while also situating these incidents within the larger context of hate crimes in the United States.