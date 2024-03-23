India Crafts Own Democracy Index Amid Global Ranking Critique, Modi's Strategy in Focus

In a bold move signaling New Delhi's refusal to conform to Western democratic evaluations, the Modi government has engaged the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) to formulate an indigenous democracy rating system. This initiative emerges on the heels of India's controversial downgrade in international democracy indexes, casting a spotlight on the country's struggle for an autonomous global stance.

Reframing Democracy's Narrative

Recent years have witnessed India's democracy rating undergo significant scrutiny, with notable bodies like Freedom House and The Economist Intelligence Unit relegating India to categories such as 'partially free' and 'flawed democracy.' Central to this critique are legislative actions perceived as undermining democratic principles, including the Citizenship Amendment Act and changes to Kashmir's special status. In response, the Modi government's partnership with ORF aims to create a democracy index reflective of India's values and governance model, potentially offering a counter-narrative to prevailing Western assessments.

Global Rankings vs. National Pride

India's decision to conceptualize its own democracy index is emblematic of a broader contestation between global evaluative norms and national sovereignty. Minister S. Jaishankar's dismissal of international rankings as judgments from 'self-appointed custodians' encapsulates the Modi administration's stance on external appraisals. This move not only seeks to reassert India's autonomy in defining democratic excellence but also challenges the universality of criteria used by existing indexes.

Implications and Outlook

The development of an indigenous democracy index by India raises pivotal questions about the subjective nature of democratic assessment and the geopolitical implications of such rankings. As India endeavors to navigate its path through global criticisms and affirm its democratic credentials, the world watches keenly. This initiative might not only recalibrate India's standing in international perceptions but also provoke a dialogue on the diversity of democratic models and the recognition of distinct political cultures.

As the narrative unfolds, the Modi government's venture into self-assessment in democracy underscores a critical juncture in India's democratic journey. Whether this endeavor will bridge the gap between India's self-perception and international critique or further polarize views remains to be observed. Nonetheless, it signifies a bold assertion of India's desire to craft its identity in the global democratic discourse, emphasizing sovereignty over subscription to external validation.