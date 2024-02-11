IMF Warns of Economic Downturn in Middle East Due to Oil Cuts and Israel-Gaza Conflict

In a sobering revelation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has declared that Middle Eastern economies are faltering, mainly due to oil production cuts and the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. This announcement was made at the Arab Fiscal Forum in Dubai by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who expressed unease over the potential broader implications on regional economies if the Gaza conflict continues to escalate.

Unraveling the Economic Tapestry

Despite an overall resilient global economic outlook, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region's growth forecast has been revised down to 2.9% for this year, a significant departure from previous projections. The primary reasons for this economic slowdown are twofold: short-term oil production cuts and the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The oil production cuts have directly impacted the economies of oil-exporting nations. Meanwhile, the Israel-Gaza conflict has had devastating consequences on Gaza and the West Bank, with economic activity plummeting by 80% and 22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

The ripple effects of this conflict extend beyond the immediate combatants. Neighboring economies have witnessed a decline in tourism revenue, while Red Sea attacks have led to a surge in freight costs globally. These factors, combined with the lingering impact of previous shocks, have compounded the challenges faced by these economies.

Fiscal Space: The Key to Resilience

In light of these challenges, the IMF has emphasized the need to create fiscal space to address the economic downturn effectively. This can be achieved through several measures, including mobilizing revenues, eliminating regressive energy subsidies, and enhancing the performance of state-owned enterprises.

Notably, the IMF has highlighted that eliminating energy subsidies in the Middle East could save a staggering $336 billion, equivalent to the combined economies of Iraq and Libya. This sum could be redirected towards essential social services and infrastructure development, contributing to economic resilience and stability.

Support in Times of Crisis

The IMF has pledged to continue providing policy advice and technical assistance to the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian Monetary Authority during this tumultuous period. This support is crucial in helping the region navigate the current economic turbulence and work towards a more stable future.

As the Middle Eastern economies grapple with the dual challenges of oil production cuts and the Israel-Gaza conflict, the IMF's call for creating fiscal space and eliminating energy subsidies takes on increased urgency. The potential savings from these measures could provide a much-needed lifeline to these economies, helping them weather the current storm and build resilience for the future.

The situation underscores the delicate balance between geopolitical tensions and economic stability. As the world watches the unfolding events in the Middle East, the hope is that a resolution to the conflict can be found soon, paving the way for a period of recovery and growth.

