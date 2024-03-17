IFAD Reinforces Commitment to Tackle Nigeria's Food Security Challenges with Strategic Partnerships

In an era where food security remains a paramount concern, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is stepping up its efforts in Nigeria. IFAD Associate Vice President, Dr. Donal Brown, announced a deepened commitment to collaboration with the Nigerian government and the international community to combat food and nutrition challenges. This announcement was made during a high-level mission to Nigeria, aimed at supporting the government's endeavors in food system transformation for enhanced security, livelihoods, and agro-industrialization.

During his mission, Dr. Brown underscored the importance of strengthening IFAD's partnership with the Nigerian government. He emphasized the organization's intent to design new projects that support the government's food production value chain, particularly focusing on climate adaptation.

IFAD's proven track record with projects like the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) and the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises in Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) highlights the potential for impactful collaboration. These projects have shown significant success, though Dr. Brown noted some challenges in project management that need addressing to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

Challenges and Commitments

Nigeria faces a variety of challenges, from inflation to food scarcity, exacerbated by factors such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and conflict. In response, IFAD is not only reviewing its ongoing partnership but also looking towards future support mechanisms.

Dr. Brown highlighted the Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's emergency declaration on food as a pivotal move that aligns with IFAD's mission. The organization is committed to working in rural communities with smallholder farmers to improve food security and agriculture, assuring the design of new projects to bolster the government's efforts.