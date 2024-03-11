ICAO Auditors Launch Comprehensive Security Audit at Nigerian Airports

A team from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has commenced a detailed security audit of Lagos and Abuja airports in Nigeria, marking a significant step towards enhancing aviation security standards nationwide.

Advertisment

This audit, part of the 2024 Universal Security Audit Programme (USAP) through a Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA), commenced on March 11, 2024, and is slated to conclude on March 22. Highlighting the audit's scope, it encompasses critical areas such as inflight security, passenger and baggage security, and acts of unlawful interference, among others.

Objective and Significance of the Audit

At the heart of this audit is the goal to bolster global aviation security by auditing and continuously monitoring the aviation security (AVSEC) performance of member states.

Key objectives articulated by Chris Najomo, the Acting Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), include assessing the effective implementation of critical elements of state AVSEC oversight systems and evaluating compliance with Annex 9 and 17 related to Facilitation and AVSEC standards.