IBA President Launches Ten Directives to Break Glass Ceiling for Women Lawyers on International Women's Day 2024

On 8 March 2024, International Women's Day, the International Bar Association (IBA) President, Almudena Arpón de Mendívil Aldama, introduced the Ten Directives to Break the Glass Ceiling, aimed at empowering young female associates in the legal profession. This initiative was unveiled during a global event featuring over 80 women lawyers from more than 30 jurisdictions, highlighting the significant push towards gender equality in senior legal roles.

Empowering the Next Generation

The IBA's commitment to advancing women in the legal field takes a concrete shape with the Ten Directives to Break the Glass Ceiling. Co-authored by Maria-Pia Hope and Siân Keall, this set of recommendations focuses on individual actions and creating supportive workplace environments to facilitate women lawyers' rise to senior positions. The initiative not only provides a roadmap for young associates but also strengthens a global network of women lawyers committed to change.

Global Participation and Support

President Arpón de Mendívil's address emphasized the collective strength and diversity of the global legal community in pushing for gender equality. The event showcased a powerful image of unity with participants spanning different ages, races, and jurisdictions. This visual representation of solidarity underlines the IBA's role in fostering a supportive community for women lawyers worldwide, aiming to accelerate change towards equal representation in leadership roles.

A Call for Continued Action

The IBA Women's Day event is part of a broader effort to address gender disparity within the legal profession, aligning with the President's priorities for her 2023-2024 term. The 50/50 by 2030 project, a longitudinal study into gender disparity in law, underscores the IBA's dedication to this cause. By providing practical guidance and fostering global discussions, the IBA aims to inspire further initiatives and encourage both men and women in the legal profession to advocate for gender equality.

This year's International Women's Day event by the IBA marks a significant step towards breaking the glass ceiling in the legal profession. By uniting a diverse group of women lawyers and setting forth actionable directives, the IBA not only celebrates the achievements of women in law but also lays the groundwork for future leaders. The ongoing global dialogue and collaborative efforts signal a hopeful path towards achieving gender balance in legal leadership positions.