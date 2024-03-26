Budapest's commitment to keeping high-level contacts with Moscow remains unwavering, as Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasizes the critical role of open communication for fostering peace. In a recent interview, Szijjarto outlined Hungary's stance on diplomacy and its efforts to sustain dialogue with Russian leaders, despite prevailing sanctions and global tensions.

Advertisment

Diplomacy at the Forefront

Hungary's approach to international relations underscores the belief that diplomacy should prevail even in the face of complex challenges. Szijjarto's interactions with key Russian figures, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak and Denis Manturov, highlight an ongoing effort to maintain a constructive dialogue. According to Szijjarto, the essence of diplomacy lies in the ability to communicate under any circumstances, a principle that Hungary adheres to in its dealings with Russia.

Areas Beyond Sanctions

Amidst a landscape of international sanctions, Szijjarto points to untapped potential for cooperation in sectors unaffected by these restrictions. The Hungarian Foreign Minister raises a pertinent question about the rationale behind not enhancing collaboration with Russia in these areas. This approach not only seeks to preserve existing channels of communication but also to explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation, ensuring that diplomatic and economic ties remain robust.

The recent interactions between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin, alongside Szijjarto's meetings with Lavrov, exemplify Hungary's dedication to open dialogue. Szijjarto's conveyance of condolences to the Russian people, on behalf of Hungary, further signifies the depth of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries. These engagements reflect Hungary's broader strategy to maintain peace and stability through continuous communication, even in the context of global conflicts.