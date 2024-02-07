HP Inc. Announces Record Date for 2024 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

In a significant announcement, technology giant HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has revealed the record date for its annual meeting of stockholders for the year 2024. The date has been fixed on February 22, 2024. It is critical to note that stockholders on record as of the end of business on this date will be eligible to receive notices of the annual meeting and to cast their votes during the meeting on various matters.
HP Inc.'s Global Reach
HP Inc., a global leader in technology, operates in over 170 countries. The company offers an extensive range of devices, services, and subscriptions that cater to different areas such as personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, and gaming. With this diverse portfolio, HP Inc. continues to shape the way the world operates.
Preparing for the Annual Meeting
The annual meeting of stockholders is scheduled for April 22, 2024. The company has taken a proactive approach in assuring that its stockholders are well-informed about the meeting and the topics to be discussed. As part of this commitment, HP Inc. will make important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered available to all stockholders of record.
Stockholders' Role in the Meeting
As HP Inc. gears up for its annual meeting, it encourages its stockholders to stay informed and review the materials related to the meeting as soon as they are distributed. The stockholders' active participation in the meeting through their votes is crucial in shaping the future of the company.