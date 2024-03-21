House Democrats Urge Biden to Enhance CBP One App for Asylum Seekers, Citing Flaws

A coalition of House Democrats, led by Representatives Raúl Grijalva, Jesús "Chuy" García, and Joaquin Castro, has called on the Biden administration to urgently rectify significant deficiencies in the CBP One app. This platform is crucial for migrants seeking to legally claim asylum in the U.S. but is marred by accessibility and functionality issues, complicating the asylum process.

Identifying Core Issues

Launched in 2020, CBP One was designed to streamline asylum appointments. However, lawmakers highlight that its implementation has fallen short, particularly in terms of language accessibility and digital literacy. The app's limited language options, subpar translations, and the technological barrier pose serious obstacles for non-English speakers and those with limited tech skills. This situation not only hampers the right to seek asylum but inadvertently aids smugglers who exploit the app's inefficiencies to mislead migrants.

Implications for Asylum Seekers

The insistence on using the CBP One app has introduced a rebuttal presumption of asylum ineligibility, effectively penalizing migrants who arrive without prior appointments. This policy not only fails to deter unauthorized entry but could also adversely affect the outcome of asylum applications long term. The lawmakers argue that the app's shortcomings amplify risks for migrants, forcing many to rely on dangerous, illicit alternatives to reach the U.S.

Proposed Solutions

In their appeal to the Department of Homeland Security, the Democrats outlined seven key steps to overhaul the CBP One app. These include increasing transparency, expanding the number of available appointment slots, and eliminating the rebuttal presumption policy. These measures aim to balance efficiency and accessibility, ensuring the app serves its intended purpose as a safe, viable path to asylum.

The call for reform underscores the critical need for a functional, inclusive system that supports asylum seekers rather than placing them in jeopardy. As the administration considers these recommendations, the outcome could significantly influence both the welfare of migrants and the integrity of the U.S. asylum process.