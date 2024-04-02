Hanafi says IEA wants good relations with all countries based on mutual respect

During an Iftar banquet at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi outlined the Islamic Emirate's vision for foreign relations, security, and economic development, amidst condemning recent attacks in Gaza. Hanafi emphasized Afghanistan's commitment to good international relations based on mutual respect and interaction, and the nation's stance against narcotics and administrative corruption, while advocating for stability and economic growth through major development projects.

Strengthening International Ties

Deputy Prime Minister Hanafi expressed a strong desire for Afghanistan to forge positive relations with countries worldwide, grounded on the principles of interaction and mutual respect. His remarks underscored the condemnation of the recent Zionist attacks in Gaza, aligning with a broader call for peace and respect for humanitarian and international norms. Hanafi's discourse aimed at positioning Afghanistan as a peaceful, stable, and economically driven country, eager to end the isolation and build constructive global relationships.

Security and Development Focus

Highlighting the significant improvements in security and the fight against narcotics since the Islamic Emirate's ascendancy, Hanafi pointed to the prohibition of drugs and the strides made towards eradicating administrative corruption as key achievements. Moreover, the Deputy Prime Minister underscored the importance of Afghanistan's security not only for its citizens but also for the regional and global community. He advocated for investment in Afghanistan's stability through large development projects, like Afghan Trans, Herat-Boldak, and CASA-1000, to ensure continued progress and stability.

Call for International Cooperation

In his address, Hanafi called on regional and international partners to assist Afghanistan in curbing the migration of its youth and to collaborate on ending drug problems and fostering stability through economic development. He stressed the negative impact of the forced deportation of Afghan citizens on bilateral and neighboring relations, advocating for a more constructive approach to dealing with migration issues. By inviting investments and promoting economic projects, Afghanistan aims to become an economy-oriented country, free from external interference in its internal affairs, as echoed in Hanafi's condemnation of recent attacks in Iran, Russia, Pakistan, and the loss of Chinese nationals.

As Afghanistan navigates its path towards stability and economic growth, the Deputy Prime Minister's remarks at the Iftar banquet highlight a pivotal moment for the country. The Islamic Emirate's call for global cooperation, respect, and mutual engagement presents an opportunity for Afghanistan to redefine its place in the international community, amidst challenges and aspirations for a peaceful and prosperous future.