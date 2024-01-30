Global Round-Up: Israeli Military Operation, Russian Air Defense, and More

In a series of global events that have marked significant occurrences, the Israeli military carried out an operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. Hamas militants, allegedly planning an imminent attack, were neutralized in a hospital. Among the neutralized militants was Mohammed Jalamneh, known for his contacts with Hamas headquarters abroad and plans for a raid attack. The military action, with the backdrop of allegations against several employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East participating in attacks on Israel, has drawn international attention.

Russian Air Defense Intercepts Ukrainian Drones

On the Eastern front, Russian air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 21 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and other Russian regions, as per reports from the Russian defense ministry. These interceptions point towards escalating tensions in the region.

Australian Retail Sales and French Farmers' Protest

Down under, Australian retail sales witnessed a downturn in December, mirroring the rates akin to those during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. This slump in consumer spending comes after a substantial increase in the previous month. In Europe, farmers across France used tractors to block highways, protesting against price pressures, taxes, and green regulations. This demonstration signifies a wider discontent among the European farming community.

Victory in Australian Open and Maiden Voyage of the World's Largest Cruise Ship

In the sports arena, Jannik Sinner emerged victorious in the Australian Open men's final against Daniil Medvedev, while Aryna Sabalenka claimed the women's final against Qinwen Zheng. Meanwhile, the world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, embarked on its maiden voyage from Miami, marking a milestone in the cruise industry.

Global Cultural Events and Political Developments

On the cultural front, Italy hosted the Venice carnival, and Nepal celebrated the Swasthani Brata Katha festival. However, not all was celebratory. Mexico City witnessed protests against the return of bullfighting, and Cuba remembered the birth of independence icon Jose Marti with a torchlit procession. North Korea conducted a submarine-launched cruise missile test, observed by leader Kim Jong Un, raising international security concerns. In Pakistan, clashes erupted between the police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party ahead of a general election. Amidst these developments, US President Biden traveled to South Carolina where an incident involving a Secret Service agent and the presidential limousine was reported.