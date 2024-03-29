Ghassan Abu Sittah Elected Glasgow University Rector: Pledges Anti-Zionist Campus Movement

British-Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abu Sittah has been elected as the new rector of Glasgow University, garnering a significant 80% of the vote amid a record turnout. His election reflects a robust student endorsement for initiating a campus-wide campaign against Zionist ideology, with plans to launch an academic boycott of Israeli institutions. This development comes in the wake of the university's silence over the tragic death of alumna Dima Abdullatif Mohammed Alhaj and her family in an Israeli bombing in Gaza.

Unified for Change

Students at Glasgow University have shown a fervent commitment to ending the institution's complicity in the ongoing conflict in Palestine. This has been demonstrated through protests and calls for the university to divest from arms companies like BAE Systems, which have ties to Israel. The election of Abu Sittah, a prominent surgeon with firsthand medical experience in Gaza, as rector marks a pivotal moment. It signals a readiness among students to amplify their voices within the university's governance to advocate for divestment and solidarity with Palestine.

A New Direction for Glasgow

Abu Sittah's victory is not just a win for the student body but a potential watershed moment for academic institutions across the UK and possibly worldwide. His plans include organizing a campaign for divestment from the arms industry, establishing an academic boycott of Israeli institutions, and creating a reparations fund in Dima's name to support students from Gaza. These actions aim to align the university's policies with the broader student community's values and political stance, challenging the status quo and setting a precedent for others to follow.

Building Bridges and Breaking Barriers

At the heart of Abu Sittah's campaign is the commitment to fight against the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which he argues is used to stifle anti-Zionist voices. He envisions creating a more inclusive definition that not only addresses genuine threats to the Jewish community but also fosters unity among all oppressed groups. This approach underscores the importance of solidarity across racial and ethnic lines in combating racism, discrimination, and injustice at the university level and beyond.

The election of Ghassan Abu Sittah as Glasgow University's rector represents more than just a change in leadership; it signals a shift towards a more active, inclusive, and politically conscious university environment. As students rally around his cause, the potential for significant change not only within Glasgow but across academic institutions globally becomes increasingly evident. This moment may well mark the beginning of a new chapter in the struggle for justice, equality, and peace in Palestine and beyond, driven by a generation unwilling to stand by in silence.