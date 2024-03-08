GCC Ministers Convene in Doha to Elevate Food Safety Standards, Eyeing $40bn Trade

Qatar became the focal point for important food safety issues yesterday, holding the eighth meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministers. The assembly, which was presided over by Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari, Qatar's Minister of Public Health, highlighted the group's progress in standardising food safety procedures in accordance with international standards. This meeting highlighted the GCC states' cooperation and proactive efforts, as well as their commitment to promoting sustainable development and preserving public health throughout the region.

Stepping Up Food Safety in the GCC

During her address, Dr. Al Kuwari highlighted the crucial milestones achieved by the Ministerial Committee concerned with Gulf Food Safety. She articulated the significance of collaborative efforts in elevating food safety standards to meet the expectations of Gulf citizens. The concerted push towards developing, enhancing, and integrating rigorous procedures and standards for food product safety was also stressed. This includes meticulous monitoring, examination, risk assessment, and the adoption of necessary preventive actions, alongside the exchange of insights and expertise among member states.

Strategic Moves Towards Sustainable Development

Dr. Al Kuwari emphasized food safety as a cornerstone of public health and a vital component for sustainable growth and achieving food security goals. She pointed out the challenges posed by the diverse risks associated with food, which transcend national borders, necessitating a modern, advanced, and continuously evolving regulatory approach. Moreover, Dr. Al Kuwari proudly referenced Qatar's notable success in hosting major events like the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 without any food-related incidents, showcasing the efficiency of their food safety measures.

Boosting Economic Ties Through Food Trade

GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs, H E Khalid bin Ali bin Salem Al Sunaidi, revealed an impressive statistic: the trade volume in agricultural and fishery products among GCC countries surpassed USD $40bn in 2022. This figure not only reflects the economic vitality of the food sector within the GCC but also underscores the potential for further growth and integration. The emphasis on food safety and quality assurance plays a critical role in facilitating this trade, ensuring that products moving across borders meet stringent safety standards, thereby protecting consumers and enhancing the GCC's food security.

As the meeting concluded, the path forward for the GCC countries in terms of food safety and quality remains clear and ambitious. With concerted efforts and shared goals, the GCC states are poised to enhance their food safety protocols, thereby protecting public health, fostering economic growth, and securing a sustainable future for their citizens. The unity and resolve demonstrated in Doha serve as a testament to the region's commitment to achieving the highest standards of food safety, in line with international benchmarks, for the wellbeing of its people and the prosperity of its trade relations.