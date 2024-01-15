en English
International Affairs

Gaza Conflict: A Grim Milestone in a Long-standing Strife

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Gaza Conflict: A Grim Milestone in a Long-standing Strife

A hundred days have passed since the onset of the Israeli attack on Gaza, marking a grim milestone in a conflict that has seen immense suffering and loss. As the violence rages on, Palestinians grapple with a reality that grows harsher with each passing day, while diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation remain largely fruitless.

Unprecedented Devastation

With nearly 2 million displaced and almost 24,000 reported casualties including 10,000 children, the devastation in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels. The conflict has led to the destruction of over half of all buildings in the area, forcing hospitals to operate at over three times their capacity amidst severe shortages of medical supplies and electricity.

A Protracted Conflict

The conflict, which began with a surprise attack by Hamas resulting in the abduction of around 130 hostages, has evolved into a protracted war with no clear end in sight. Israel’s response, an unprecedented bombing campaign targeting Hamas, has resulted in a staggering civilian death toll and the displacement of 85% of Gaza’s population. The conflict has now become Israel’s longest since 1948, with the future looking increasingly bleak for Gaza’s civilians.

International Pressure and Regional Implications

International pressure for a ceasefire is mounting, yet the scale of civilian suffering continues to grow. Moreover, the war has led to broader conflicts in the Middle East, with Iranian-backed groups targeting Israel and U.S. forces, raising the prospect of an even wider conflict. The Israeli military’s focus on destroying Hamas’ vast network of tunnels under Gaza has further complicated the situation, with estimates suggesting these passageways run as many as 300 miles through the enclave.

The enduring Israeli-Palestinian strife, fraught with complex political, territorial, and humanitarian challenges, continues unabated. This latest episode underscores the enduring nature of the crisis and the difficulties involved in achieving a long-term peaceful settlement. As the 100-day mark is observed, the situation remains dire, and the prospects of a peaceful resolution seem to diminish.

International Affairs
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

