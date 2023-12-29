en English
Europe

France Expels Azerbaijani Diplomats Amid Accusations of Pro-Armenian Bias

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:39 pm EST
France Expels Azerbaijani Diplomats Amid Accusations of Pro-Armenian Bias

In an escalating diplomatic rift, France has expelled two diplomats from Azerbaijan’s embassy in Paris, deeming them personae non gratae. The French Foreign Ministry cited ‘reciprocity’ as the catalyst for this decision, marking a new chapter of strain in Franco-Azerbaijani relations.

Tit-for-Tat Diplomatic Expulsions

The reciprocal measures came in the wake of Azerbaijan’s expulsion of two French Embassy employees, deemed personae non gratae by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. These French diplomats were ordered to leave Azerbaijan within 48 hours, signaling heightened tensions between the two nations. The French Foreign Ministry responded by summoning Azerbaijan’s ambassador to France, launching a strong protest over Azerbaijan’s actions.

Deep-Rooted Contentions

At the heart of this diplomatic standoff are allegations from Azerbaijan accusing France of harboring a pro-Armenian bias in the ongoing European-mediated peace talks. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has previously accused France of fueling conflict in the Caucasus by allegedly supplying arms to Armenia. France, home to a significant Armenian diaspora, has consistently faced accusations from Azerbaijan regarding its stance on the territorial conflict in the Caucasus.

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: A Point of Contention

The two nations share a history of conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, a territory Azerbaijan reclaimed from Armenian separatists in September after three decades of Armenian control. Despite expectations for a comprehensive peace agreement by year’s end, talks facilitated by international mediators, including the European Union, have shown minimal progress. A scheduled meeting in Spain in October, intended to be a step forward, was boycotted by President Aliyev, who objected to what he perceived as France’s partial stance.

This diplomatic deadlock between France and Azerbaijan could potentially impede future peace negotiations and bilateral engagements, casting a long shadow over the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Europe International Affairs
Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

