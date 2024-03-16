Ukrainians residing in territories under Russian control are reportedly being coerced into participating in Russia's presidential election, a move condemned globally. With the election taking place in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk, regions unlawfully annexed by Russia in 2022, the legitimacy of the electoral process is under scrutiny. Armed Russian soldiers, alongside election commission representatives, are said to be enforcing voter participation, raising concerns over the freedom and fairness of the electoral process.

Under the Barrel of a Gun: Voting in Occupied Territories

According to Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, armed groups are making rounds, pressuring residents to vote, highlighting the perilous circumstances under which these elections are occurring. Despite the estimated wartime population being significantly lower, Russia's Central Election Commission claims 4.6 million voters are registered in these areas. Critics like Prof. Ekaterina Schulmann argue that the elections cannot be considered valid under such conditions, labeling them as mere instruments of Kremlin propaganda.

International Denunciation and Local Fear

The international community, including parliamentary committees on foreign affairs from Canada, the United States, and several European countries, has vocally rejected the legitimacy of the elections in occupied Ukrainian territories. They emphasize that these actions breach international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter. On the ground, fear prevails among residents, with reports of individuals being threatened with violence, and even torture, for non-compliance. This atmosphere of intimidation starkly contrasts with the principles of democracy and choice, casting a shadow over the electoral proceedings.

Implications for Ukraine and the International Stage

The conduct of Russia's presidential election in occupied Ukrainian territories not only undermines the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine but also poses a challenge to the international rule-based order. The blatant disregard for international norms and the rights of occupied populations may have far-reaching consequences, potentially emboldening similar acts of aggression and unlawful annexation. As the world watches closely, the situation underscores the urgent need for a concerted international response to uphold the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and human rights.