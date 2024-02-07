Etotshu Cuts Ties with Israeli Defense Company Following ICC Ruling

In a significant move, Japanese defense and aviation company Etotshu has terminated its strategic cooperation with Israeli military tech company Albeit, following a landmark ruling by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC's judgment came in support of South Africa's claim accusing Israel of engaging in genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Backing the International Justice

The decision by Etotshu to sever ties with the Israeli firm stands as a testament to its support for the Court’s role. Initially, the partnership between Etotshu and Albeit was established at the behest of the Japanese Defense Ministry for the country's national security. However, the latest move underscores Japan's stance on the ICC ruling and its potential implications for international relations.

A Broader Trend

This development comes as part of a wider trend where various companies have chosen to cut ties with Israeli entities. The overarching reason cited for these decisions has been the ongoing aggression in Gaza, which some have characterized as genocide. The January ruling by the ICC, which ordered Israel to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, has significantly influenced these decisions.

Implications and Reactions

The termination of this strategic cooperation agreement has garnered significant attention globally. With the ICC finding the claim of Israel committing genocide plausible, the court issued an interim order urging Israel to cease obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and work towards improving the humanitarian situation. The response of other multinational corporations to this development will be closely watched in the days to come.