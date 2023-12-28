en English
International Affairs

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: US Missile Strike Provokes Criticism

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:39 am EST
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: US Missile Strike Provokes Criticism

In a tense escalation of Middle East conflicts, an unidentified Iraqi militant group has launched an attack on American troops, leading to a retaliatory missile strike from the United States. This recent military confrontation has heightened tensions in the region, drawing criticism from Iraq’s Prime Minister, who decried the US action as a “hostile act”. The unfolding situation raises fears of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict potentially broadening into a larger regional war.

US Retaliates Against Militant Attack

On December 25, President Joe Biden ordered strikes against the positions of an Iran-affiliated faction in Iraq. The US forces targeted three facilities utilized by the Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah and its associated groups. The strike resulted in one militant’s death and the injury of 16 others, serving as a response to the group’s drone attack on Erbil Air Base in Iraq, which injured three US servicemembers.

The Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria have been attacking US forces as part of their retaliation for American support of Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The US has had to conduct multiple airstrikes on Iran-backed groups in both countries, actions that the Iraqi government has condemned as violations of its sovereignty.

Widening Conflict and International Security Concerns

The military exchanges between the US and Iraqi militants, coupled with the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas hostilities, increases the risk of additional parties getting drawn into the fray. This could exacerbate the conflict, leading to broader implications for regional and international security. The recent developments underline the fragile stability in the Middle East and the complex relationships between various state and non-state actors involved.

Implications for Troops and Civilians

There are thousands of US troops in Iraq and hundreds in Syria, primarily on missions to counter the Islamic State. These troops have experienced dozens of attacks from Iran-backed groups since the war began in October. As the conflict intensifies, it’s not just the troops who are affected. The Iraqi government reported civilian casualties from the US airstrikes, emphasizing that the escalating conflict also threatens the lives of innocent civilians.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

