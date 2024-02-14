Entertainment Icons Rally for Israel's Participation in Eurovision 2024

In an unprecedented move, over 400 entertainment industry professionals, including A-listers like Helen Mirren, Liev Schreiber, and Gene Simmons, have come together to support Israel's participation in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. The open letter, signed by musicians, actors, agents, and managers, vehemently opposes attempts by some participating countries to exclude Israel over its response to a Hamas attack in October 2022.

A Resounding Call for Unity

The letter emphasizes Israel's rich history with Eurovision, noting its multiple wins and hosting duties. It also underscores the diverse backgrounds of its contestants, highlighting the country's commitment to inclusion and representation.

"Music is a universal language that transcends borders and unites people," the letter reads. "We believe that cultural events like the Eurovision Song Contest play a crucial role in bridging cultural divides and fostering understanding among nations."

Israel's Enduring Relationship with Eurovision

Israel's journey with Eurovision began in 1973, and since then, it has become a formidable presence in the competition. The country has won the contest four times, with its most recent victory in 2018 by singer Netta Barzilai.

In 1979, Israel had the honor of hosting the event for the first time. Jerusalem became the stage for this grand spectacle, welcoming participants from all over Europe. This marked a significant milestone in Israel's Eurovision journey, showcasing its ability to host such a large-scale international event.

A Plea for Unity Amidst Conflict

"We cannot allow politics to dictate the spirit of Eurovision," says Helen Mirren, one of the signatories. "It's about celebrating diversity and promoting unity through music."

Indeed, the signatories argue that now, more than ever, the world needs events that bring people together. They believe that the Eurovision Song Contest is one such platform that promotes cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

As the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest approaches, the open letter serves as a powerful reminder of the unifying power of music. It calls upon participating countries to set aside their differences and embrace the true spirit of Eurovision - unity, diversity, and harmony.

In the face of divisive politics, these entertainment industry professionals are standing up for what they believe in - using their influence to advocate for peace and unity. Their collective voice echoes a single message: let music be the bridge that connects us all.