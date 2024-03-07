Empowering Migrant Workers: Bangladesh Advocates for Rights Awareness and Skilled Migration

At a recent seminar held at Probashi Kalyan Bhaban, Salim Reza, a notable figure from the National Human Rights Commission, shed light on the critical need for preparing migrant workers with essential life skills and rights awareness before they embark on journeys abroad. Salim, with his rich background as a former secretary of the expatriates' welfare ministry, underscored the importance of equipping workers with comprehensive skills training, including language proficiency of the destination countries. This initiative, he believes, is pivotal for enhancing their earning potential and ensuring their well-being in foreign lands.

Addressing the Plight of Migrant Workers

The seminar, orchestrated by the Centre for Women and Children Studies (CWCS) in collaboration with the Manusher Jonno Foundation, focused on the 'Reintegration of Returnee Women Migrants.' Salim Reza highlighted the government's responsibility to monitor the conditions of migrant workers in host countries vigilantly. He criticized the current deployment of female workers primarily as house helps and advocated for their placement in more dignified and decent jobs. This approach aims at safeguarding their rights and promoting their socio-economic advancement.

Support Systems and Initiatives for Returnees

Sourendra Nath Saha, delving into the 'Recovery and Advancement of Informal Sector Employment: Reintegration of Returning Migrants Project,' revealed that so far, 6,698 female returnee migrants have been registered. The project's ambition extends to offering reintegration support to around 200,000 returnee migrants, with a significant focus on female returnees. Additionally, Mazibur Rahman from Probashi Kallyan Bank discussed the establishment of a database to facilitate reintegration loans for returning female workers, highlighting the financial empowerment aspect of the reintegration process. Shoaib Ahmad Khan emphasized the availability of a call centre service for female migrants to voice their grievances, showcasing the steps taken towards offering them a support system.

Forward-Looking Strategies for Migrant Welfare

The seminar not only brought to light the challenges faced by migrant workers but also set the stage for constructive dialogue on improving their livelihoods and safety nets. By focusing on skill development and rights awareness, Bangladesh aspires to transform the narrative around migrant labor, especially for women, steering it towards more secure and respectable employment opportunities abroad. This strategic shift is anticipated to not only enhance the dignity of migrant work but also contribute to the socio-economic fabric of Bangladesh by ensuring that its workforce is well-informed, skilled, and protected in global labor markets.