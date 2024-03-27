Emine Erdogan Champions Global Zero Waste Movement in Nairobi, Urges Unified Action

At an International Day of Zero Waste event held in Nairobi, Kenya, Türkiye's First Lady, Emine Erdogan, delivered a compelling speech that called for global unity to combat environmental degradation and promote sustainable practices. Erdogan highlighted the catastrophic effects of waste, particularly plastics, on our ecosystems, and advocated for the adoption of zero waste principles to preserve the planet for future generations.

Urgent Call for Action

In her address, Erdogan painted a stark picture of the current environmental crisis, citing alarming statistics such as the annual death toll of 7 million people due to air pollution and a 70 percent decline in global wildlife populations since 1970. She stressed the production of two billion tons of waste per year as a pivotal driver of environmental devastation, underscoring the dire need for immediate action to curtail this trend. Erdogan's poignant question about the massive island of plastic in the ocean stirred the conscience of attendees, prompting a collective reflection on the unsustainable practices of our century.

The Zero Waste Initiative

Erdogan proudly recounted the evolution of the zero waste movement into a significant global initiative, culminating in a resolution by the UN General Assembly in December 2022 to support zero waste principles. She emphasized responsible consumption and production as the core of zero waste, advocating for conscious choices that minimize waste and optimize resource use. As the chair of the United Nations Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, Erdogan expressed her hope for the movement to leave a lasting legacy of a sustainable and waste-free world.

Global and National Support

Significant figures, including Inger Andersen, the executive director of the UN Environment Program, and Turkish ambassadors to Kenya and the UN in Geneva, echoed Erdogan's sentiments, underscoring the critical role of zero waste in addressing health and economic challenges posed by poorly managed waste. Türkiye's national policy, as highlighted by Ambassador Guven Begec, aims to significantly increase the recovery rate of recyclable waste by 2035, showcasing the country's commitment to the zero waste agenda. These efforts highlight the global and national consensus on the importance of sustainable waste management practices to combat the triple planetary crisis.

The event in Nairobi represents a crucial step forward in the global fight against environmental degradation, with Emine Erdogan's passionate plea for unity and action resonating across continents. As the world grapples with the pressing challenges of waste pollution, the call for a unified approach to embrace zero waste principles and sustainable living practices has never been more urgent. The path to a sustainable future is paved with the collective efforts of global leaders, communities, and individuals, all moving towards the common goal of preserving our planet for generations to come.