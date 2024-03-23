Efforts Being Made to Strengthen Afghan-Pakistani Relations: Shakib

Following a series of recent aerial attacks by Pakistan in Afghan territory, Sardar Ahmad Shakib, Afghanistan's charge d'affaires in Islamabad, met with Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan, Asif Ali Durrani, to address the rising tensions and challenges in political and trade relations between the two nations. The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement that such military actions would cease in the future, aiming to foster cooperation. Additionally, a trade delegation from Pakistan is expected to visit Afghanistan on March 25, indicating a move towards resolving trade disputes and enhancing bilateral relations.

Diplomatic Efforts to Ease Tensions

In the wake of Pakistan's recent bombings, which targeted parts of Paktika and Khost provinces resulting in casualties, the meeting between Shakib and Durrani was crucial. Both parties expressed a desire to settle disputes through understanding and dialogue, reflecting a shift towards diplomatic resolution. Pakistani media sources, quoting Durrani, highlighted that despite the military confrontations, the relationship with Afghanistan's interim government remains uninterrupted, with an emphasis on strengthening bilateral ties.

Expert Perspectives on Bilateral Relations

Political experts like Yousuf Amin Zazai and Shams Rahman Ahmadzai weighed in on the importance of addressing the issues at hand, emphasizing the role of the people in both countries in resolving security, trade, and other concerns. Ahmadzai pointed out the indispensable nature of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, especially in the economic sector, suggesting that the upcoming trade delegation could work on programs beneficial to both nations in the long term.

Background and Implications

The recent incidents of violence and military engagement between the two countries have their roots in a complex history of border disputes and accusations of harboring terrorists. Pakistan's aerial attacks were reportedly aimed at deterring the Taliban from supporting the TTP, which has conducted terror attacks in Pakistan. This backdrop of strained relations makes the current diplomatic engagements and discussions particularly significant, as both countries navigate their way through longstanding issues towards a potentially more cooperative future.

As Afghanistan and Pakistan attempt to mend fences through diplomacy and trade, the outcomes of these efforts could have far-reaching implications for regional stability and economic prosperity. The commitment to cease military aggression and enhance trade relations marks a pivotal moment in the countries' troubled relationship, potentially laying the groundwork for a more peaceful and cooperative future.