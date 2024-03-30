EFCC to Arraign Binance Executives Over $35.4 Million Money Laundering Case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign Binance Holdings Limited and two of its top executives, Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, on Thursday over allegations involving a $35.4 million money laundering case. Anjarwalla, who recently fled Nigeria, will be arraigned in absentia. This event marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into Binance's financial activities within the country.

Advertisment

The EFCC's charges against Binance and its executives stem from activities conducted between January 2022 and January 2024. Allegations include operating without a valid financial institution license and engaging in unauthorized foreign exchange transactions.

The charges highlight a broader crackdown on cryptocurrency platforms alleged to be involved in money laundering and other illicit financial activities. The EFCC, in collaboration with international law enforcement agencies, is seeking to extradite Anjarwalla, who is believed to have used a Kenyan passport to escape.

International Cooperation and Legal Proceedings

In response to these charges, the EFCC has partnered with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and governmental bodies in the UK and Kenya.

This international collaboration underscores the global nature of financial crimes and the challenges of regulating cryptocurrency platforms. The court documents reveal a detailed list of charges, including conspiracy to conceal the origin of illegal proceeds, highlighting the complexities of prosecuting financial crimes in the digital age.