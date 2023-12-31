Death Toll in Gaza Escalates Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

The most recent statistics released by the Gaza Health Ministry convey a grim reality. They report a staggering death toll of 21,822 and 56,451 injuries resulting from Israeli attacks commencing October 7. In the last day alone, 150 lives were claimed, while 286 individuals were wounded. These figures underscore the severity of the ongoing conflict in the region and its devastating impact on Gaza’s civilian populace.

Aggression Escalates Amid Rising Tensions

The Israeli army has launched assaults on five Palestinian camps in the occupied West Bank, resulting in further confrontations and casualties. Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has declared his intent to reclaim control of Gaza’s border with Egypt, marking an escalation in the conflict. Historian Raz Segal has strongly condemned Israel’s aggression, labeling it as an ‘incitement to genocide’.

Humanitarian Crisis Looms

Israeli aircraft have attacked refugee camps in Gaza, leading to a shocking death toll of 165 people within a single day. The UN agency tasked with aiding Palestinian refugees warns of a potential famine risk, with 40% of the population facing a severe food shortage. Israeli forces have also been reported to open fire on UN workers on aid missions. With a scarcity of food, clean water, and medical supplies, Gaza is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

International Concerns Over Military Campaign

Despite growing international concern, Israeli leaders, backed by the United States, have continued their military campaign. Israeli bombardment in central Gaza has resulted in at least 64 Palestinians killed and 186 injured in the last day, with strikes targeting mosques and residential neighborhoods. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the Israeli army is ‘ready for war.’