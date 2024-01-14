en English
International Affairs

Davos Meeting Sheds Light on Global South’s Role in Ukraine Peace Talks

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
On January 14, 2024, the pristine alpine town of Davos, Switzerland, was the setting for a crucial meeting of National Security Advisors. The main agenda was a peace formula for Ukraine, a topic that has grown increasingly urgent in the international community’s eyes. Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, represented Ukraine in the absence of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

A Global South Perspective

Yermak’s speech pointed out the involvement of the lesser-discussed countries from the Global South in these peace efforts. Delegates from various Asian, African, and South American countries were present, offering a broad spectrum of perspectives on a conflict that has, until now, been largely viewed through a Eurocentric lens.

The Swiss Standpoint and the China Factor

Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis underscored the importance of China’s role in resolving the Ukraine-Russia war. His recommendation was that countries with existing dialogue channels to Russia, such as those in the BRICs alliance, could wield significant influence over the peace process. Despite China’s absence from the meeting, Cassis stressed the urgency of ending the war and the need for both Russia and Ukraine to make concessions, a willingness they have yet to demonstrate.

U.S. Concerns

The meeting also saw attendance from U.S. representatives, including Penny Pritzker and James O’Brien, who focused on Ukraine’s economic recovery and European affairs, respectively. The U.S. support for Ukraine was discussed in the context of an election year, potentially setting the stage for further statements from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the forthcoming World Economic Forum.

Nigeria’s Solidarity and Protests in Cyprus

Nigeria, represented by Nuhu Ribadu, expressed its solidarity with Ukraine despite facing challenges such as rising food prices due to the conflict. In a parallel development, the meeting’s backdrop was marked by a protest by pro-Palestinian activists at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus against the British base’s use for strikes against the Houthi militia in Yemen, highlighting the global interconnectedness of current conflicts.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

