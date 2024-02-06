Avdiivka, a city in eastern Ukraine, is currently under siege as the Russian offensive intensifies. The city is experiencing a critical situation with Russian forces advancing up to two kilometers within a week, exploiting unconventional avenues such as sewer pipes to infiltrate the city. The Russian offensive is characterized by small infantry groups rather than large armored forces, strategically launched from the south.
Unconventional Warfare and Numerical Advantage
The unique aspect of this offensive is the enemy's ability to continuously replenish their units, giving them an edge over the Ukrainian forces. Particularly, the 110th Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine has been on continuous duty without rotation, leading to significant challenges in personnel replenishment. This distinct numerical advantage, coupled with extensive Russian aviation strikes and drone usage, particularly at night, has created a precarious situation for the Ukrainian forces.
The frontline is active in various sectors, with heavy fighting reported in Kupiansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, Marinka, Bakhmut, and near Siversk. The Ukrainian 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade is engaged in intense combat, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in Pervomaiske. However, the overall situation indicates that Russia is attempting to regain territories lost in previous years and thwart any Ukrainian advances.
Need for Immediate Systemic Changes
The Ukrainian Armed Forces need to implement immediate systemic changes, focusing on technological solutions over traditional infantry tactics. This includes reorganizing the army to better utilize drones and other technical warfare means, emphasizing the intellectual and motivated nature of Ukrainian personnel over sheer numbers. The current situation in Avdiivka underscores the need for these changes, and it remains to be seen how the Ukrainian forces will adapt to meet this challenge.