China's Envoy Li Hui Highlights 'Significant Gap' in Moscow-Kyiv Peace Talks, Urges Negotiation

Li Hui, China's special envoy for Ukraine, has recently underscored the existence of a 'significant gap' between Moscow and Kyiv regarding the ongoing peace talks aimed at resolving the more than two-year-long conflict. Despite this divide, Li expressed optimism that both parties see negotiation as the optimal path forward. His remarks came during a media briefing in Beijing, following his diplomatic tour across Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany, and Poland, where he sought to mediate and foster a conducive environment for peace discussions.

Shuttle Diplomacy in Action

Throughout his European tour, Li Hui engaged in what has been termed shuttle diplomacy, meeting with key stakeholders in both the conflict and the broader international community. His efforts aimed to bridge the divide between the conflicting parties, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over armed conflict. Li's journey reflects China's broader attempt to position itself as a neutral mediator capable of facilitating a political settlement, despite criticisms over its deepening ties with Russia post-invasion of Ukraine.

China's Role and International Expectations

Li Hui's discussions revealed a consensus among the parties on the need to de-escalate the situation, with an expectation for China to play a constructive role in cooling down the tensions. The anticipation extends to China's participation in a peace conference to be organized in Switzerland, which Kyiv hopes will advance its proposals for a negotiated peace. Although Moscow has not been invited, the success of such a conference without its participation remains questionable. China, with its 12-point plan for a 'political settlement,' stands with 'open arms' to support any effort that moves towards de-escalation and negotiation.

Looking Ahead: The Path to Peace

The divergent positions of Moscow and Kyiv represent a significant challenge to achieving peace, with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-point plan demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. As the conflict persists, with recent escalations marking a continued threat to regional stability, the international community watches closely. The role of China, with its unique position and proposed involvement in peace negotiations, could potentially offer a new avenue towards reconciling the differences and fostering a sustainable peace agreement.