China Pledges Continued Support for UNRWA Amid Gaza Crisis, Urges Ceasefire

Amid escalating tensions in Gaza, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, has affirmed China's unwavering support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This pledge comes at a critical moment as the agency faces dire challenges in providing humanitarian aid to over 2 million people in Gaza. Geng's statements underscore the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and the necessity for the international community to bolster its support for UNRWA.

China's Solidarity with Gaza: An Ongoing Commitment

China's support for UNRWA is not a new development but a continuation of a longstanding policy aimed at ensuring the welfare of Palestinian refugees in Gaza. Given the recent surge in violence and the consequent humanitarian crisis, Geng Shuang highlighted the critical role of UNRWA in providing essential services such as education, healthcare, and emergency assistance to the affected population. China's reiteration of support underscores the country's commitment to peace and stability in the region, as well as the welfare of the Palestinian people.

Calling for Immediate Ceasefire and International Support

In his address, Geng Shuang did not mince words regarding the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The ongoing hostilities not only threaten the lives of millions but also hinder the efforts of humanitarian agencies like UNRWA to provide necessary aid. Moreover, Geng pointed out the reduction in international funding as a significant hurdle in the agency's mission, urging the global community to resume financial support. His call to action emphasizes the shared responsibility of the international community in mitigating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Importance of Ensuring Safety for Humanitarian Agencies

The safety of humanitarian workers and the protection of UNRWA's facilities are of paramount concern, especially in light of recent attacks and accusations against the agency. Geng Shuang urged Israel to fulfill its obligations as an occupying power to ensure the safety and security of all humanitarian agencies operating in Gaza. This plea underscores the need for a conducive environment that allows UNRWA and other organizations to carry out their critical work without fear of violence or retaliation.

As the situation in Gaza continues to unfold, China's reaffirmed support for UNRWA and call for an immediate ceasefire serve as a reminder of the urgency and complexity of the crisis. The international community's response in the coming days and weeks will be crucial in determining the scale and effectiveness of humanitarian aid in the region. Through collaborative efforts and renewed commitments, there remains hope for alleviating the suffering of Palestinian refugees in Gaza and moving towards a lasting peace in the region.