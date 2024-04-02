Challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in Afghanistan

In a display of resilience and determination, Afghan women entrepreneurs have been overcoming cultural and economic barriers, showcasing their significant contribution to the country's economy through the export of domestic products. Despite facing numerous obstacles such as limited access to international markets and lack of government support, these women have persisted in their efforts to achieve financial independence and contribute to the economic development of Afghanistan.

Breaking Through: Stories of Resilience

Raziya's tale is a poignant reflection of the hardships faced by female entrepreneurs in Kabul. The shift in administration led to her losing her once-thriving business, forcing her to close her shop due to high rents and a lack of customers. Unlike Raziya, Farzana Kohistani, who owns a blanket factory, has managed to navigate through the bureaucratic hurdles to gain permission to participate in exhibitions. However, she highlights the absence of financial support from governmental or external entities, which stymies the growth of women-led businesses.

The Role of International Support and Local Initiatives

The landscape for Afghan women in business was notably different under the previous regime, with international institutions playing a crucial role in supporting and facilitating job opportunities for them. Saeeda Ghaznewal, a businesswoman in Kabul, mentions the temporary halt to her activities following the rise of the Taliban but notes her determination to continue her trade efforts. Azira Momand from the Chamber of Commerce points out the increase in women entrepreneurs, attributing it to the necessity of trade for women's survival and family support. The Women's Chamber of Commerce, active in four zones, represents a beacon of hope for further expansion and support for women in trade.

Government Recognition and Future Prospects

Abdul Salam Akhundzada, the spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, acknowledges the increase in women's participation in the investment sector by 66%. With 641 women obtaining licenses for commercial companies in the past year, there is a clear upward trend in female entrepreneurship. The Women's Chamber of Commerce, boasting 560 members, and the active engagement of 8000 Afghan women across various sectors, underscore the critical role women play in the country's economy. Akhundzada's statistics not only highlight the progress but also underscore the potential for women's participation to alleviate poverty and elevate the importance of family livelihoods.

As Afghan women entrepreneurs navigate through a landscape riddled with challenges, their stories of perseverance and success stand as testaments to their indomitable spirit. Their continuing struggle for recognition, support, and equal opportunities in the business world not only contributes to the economic fabric of Afghanistan but also paves the way for future generations of women to break through barriers and assert their rightful place in the global marketplace.