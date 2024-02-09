Canadian Women Entrepreneurs Empower Trade Ties with Taiwan and Vietnam

Empowering Trade Ties: Canadian Women Entrepreneurs Set to Enhance Trade with Taiwan and Vietnam

In a strategic move to bolster gender-inclusive trade and foster international partnerships, the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is launching the eighth mission in its Women's Business Missions to Asia Series. This mission, exclusive to Canadian women entrepreneurs, aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by connecting them with businesses in Taiwan and Vietnam. The initiative, set to take place later this year, will focus on strengthening economic engagement between Canadian companies and key Asian markets, particularly in the tech sector.

Breaking Barriers: Women-led Trade Missions

The upcoming Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam will host public conferences with influential speakers from the participating countries. These forums will address trade issues, economic gender inclusion, and SME support. Delegates will engage in personalized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, company pitches, and networking to explore opportunities in these dynamic economies.

Taiwan's prominence in high-tech manufacturing and Vietnam's rapidly growing economy present significant prospects for Canadian businesses. This mission underscores the potential of leveraging complementary markets to build a robust presence in the Indo-Pacific region's high-tech value chain and establish long-lasting, mutually advantageous relationships.

Taiwan and Vietnam: Vibrant Economies Beckon

Taiwan, a global leader in high-tech manufacturing, boasts a GDP of over USD 642 billion, with the tech sector contributing significantly to its economic growth. The country's advanced infrastructure and skilled workforce make it an attractive destination for foreign investors.

Vietnam, on the other hand, is one of the world's fastest-growing economies, with a GDP of over USD 340 billion. Its strategic location, competitive labor costs, and burgeoning consumer market present numerous opportunities for Canadian businesses.

Leveraging Complementarity: A Win-Win Approach

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam is not just about expanding business horizons; it's about creating a more inclusive and sustainable global economy. By connecting women entrepreneurs with potential partners in these vibrant markets, this initiative aims to foster economic growth, promote gender equality, and build bridges between cultures.

The mission aligns with the Canadian government's commitment to advancing gender equality and women's economic empowerment globally. It's an opportunity for Canadian women entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative solutions, learn from their Asian counterparts, and contribute to shaping the future of international trade.

As we look forward to the Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam, let's celebrate the power of collaboration, the spirit of entrepreneurship, and the transformative potential of women-led businesses. Together, we can create a world where every woman has the opportunity to succeed, and every economy benefits from their contributions.

Registration for the mission is now open, with generous support from the Canadian government through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. For more information about the mission, visit the APF Canada website.