Biden, Xi Jinping Tackle TikTok Sale in Landmark US-China Leaders Call

In a significant move towards easing US-China tensions, President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping engaged in a comprehensive discussion on Tuesday, focusing on the contentious issue of forcing the sale of TikTok in the United States. This dialogue, part of a broader attempt to resume regular communication between the two superpowers, also covered critical topics such as Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and global security concerns.

Advertisment

Efforts to Establish Regular Dialogue

The call between Biden and Xi marked the first leader-to-leader conversation in several months, aiming to rekindle a dialogue channel that had been sporadic amidst rising tensions. Both leaders expressed a commitment to regular talks as a means to navigate the complex relationship between their nations. The discussion extended to pressing global challenges, including the South China Sea, narcotics, advanced artificial intelligence technology, human rights issues in China, the defense relationship with Russia, influence over North Korea, and unfair economic practices.

TikTok at the Forefront

Advertisment

The highlight of the conversation was the discussion on TikTok, a popular social media platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The Biden administration has raised concerns over national security due to the potential for user data to be accessed by the Chinese government. The call between the two leaders underscored the urgency of addressing these concerns, with Biden advocating for the sale of TikTok to mitigate security risks. This move is seen as a pivotal step towards safeguarding US data privacy and maintaining national security.

Implications for US-China Relations

The dialogue signifies a hopeful turn towards mitigating tensions and fostering a more stable and constructive US-China relationship. High-level engagements are set to continue, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to China and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming trip, indicating a concerted effort to address shared challenges and opportunities. The discussion on TikTok, in particular, highlights the complexities of technology and security in international relations, underscoring the need for cooperation and mutual understanding between the world's two largest economies.

This renewed effort to engage in regular leader-to-leader discussions between the US and China opens a pathway to addressing critical issues affecting both countries and the international community. As the world watches closely, the outcomes of these talks could set the tone for future cooperation or confrontation in the digital age.