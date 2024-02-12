Bidding War Heats Up for Healthium Medtech: A Lucrative Target in the Medical Products Industry

Private equity firms are racing to acquire Healthium Medtech, a global leader in surgical sutures manufacturing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) and domestic private equity firm ChrysCapital are teaming up to place a bid, with the transaction expected to be upwards of Rs 6,000 crore—almost three times the acquisition price paid by Apax Partners in 2018.

Healthium Medtech: A Lucrative Target

Healthium Medtech, a prominent player in the medical products industry, has caught the attention of private equity giants like Blackstone, Bain Capital, and Carlyle Group. The company specializes in surgical needles and sutures, catering to surgical and post-surgical areas, as well as chronic care. With operations in 90 countries, Healthium's strong market presence and financial performance make it an attractive investment opportunity.

Financial Performance and Growth

Healthium Medtech has shown impressive growth in recent years. In FY23, the company reported a revenue growth rate of 14.3% and an improved operating margin of 28.4%. This positive trend continues in H1 FY2024, with Rs 394 crore in revenue and a 27.6% operating margin. The company's reduced debt, now standing at Rs 5.3 crore, further enhances its appeal to potential buyers.

Strategic Divestment and Focus on High-Value Products

Healthium made a strategic move by divesting its UK business in FY23, resulting in net proceeds of Rs 762.4 crore. This divestment allowed the company to focus on its core offerings and introduce higher-value products. The Indian market contributes to approximately 55% of Healthium's total sales, highlighting its strong domestic presence.

As the bidding war for Healthium Medtech continues, the company's future as a part of a larger private equity firm remains uncertain. One thing is clear, however: Healthium's strong financial performance and market presence have positioned it as a highly sought-after asset in the world of healthcare investments. The implications of this acquisition will likely foreshadow a shift in the global medical products landscape.

