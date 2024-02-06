Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium: Pioneering Advancements for Rare Diseases

In a significant stride towards treating rare monogenic diseases, the Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC) is pioneering advancements in gene therapy. These diseases, affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the USA but impacting over 450 million individuals globally, are the focus of this collaborative endeavor. Managed by the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and part of the Accelerating Medicines Partnership program, the BGTC comprises the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), industry, and nonprofit partners.

Streamlining the Path to Clinical Trials

The consortium's primary objective is to streamline the path to clinical trials, bolster research, and make adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy more affordable and efficient. To this end, it has called for proposals to fund research aimed at understanding AAV biology and improving vector production. Currently, eight projects—predominantly spearheaded by academic groups—are receiving support.

Overcoming Challenges in AAV Gene Therapy

AAV gene therapy faces a few roadblocks, namely the need for standardized analytical testing and good laboratory practice (GLP) toxicology testing. BGTC is putting concerted efforts into creating a platform approach for critical quality attributes and a minimum package for GLP toxicology testing.

Paving the Way for Gene Therapy Trials

The selection of diseases for gene therapy trials is based on unmet medical needs, among other criteria. As a result, eight rare diseases have been selected for clinical trials. One of the strategies to expedite development includes streamlining regulatory frameworks and leveraging existing data.

Global Approach and Playbook Guidance

Moreover, the BGTC advocates for a global approach to kindle commercial interest and facilitate patient access. In a landmark move, a 'playbook' has been developed to offer guidance on AAV gene therapy development up to Investigational New Drug (IND) submission. This significant effort by the consortium is intended to lower the barriers to treatment and potentially widen access to advanced therapies for millions of patients.