Benue Police Neutralize Two Bandits, Arrest One, Seize Arms in Kastina Ala

In a significant crackdown on criminal activities, Benue State Police's Operation Zenda Joint Task Force engaged and neutralized two bandits while arresting another in a fierce gun duel in Mba Mtsar village, Kastina Ala LGA. The operation, prompted by intelligence on the bandits' regrouping, led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and other items, signaling a robust approach to combating crime in the region.

Advertisment

Following credible intelligence, the Benue State Police Command deployed the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force to Mba Mtsar village on March 27, 2024, targeting a group of bandits reported to be regrouping. The confrontation resulted in two bandits fatally wounded and one captured, showcasing the effectiveness of proactive police measures. The recovered arsenal included a Type 06 rifle, three AK-47 magazines, over 80 rounds of ammunition, and various camouflage uniforms, underscoring the potential threat posed by the criminals.

Community and Police Synergy

CP Emmanuel Adesina, the Commissioner of Police for Benue State, lauded the bravery and effectiveness of the Joint Task Force, emphasizing the importance of community support in these operations. The successful engagement not only demonstrates the police's commitment to security but also serves as a call to action for the public to provide timely and useful information to aid in crime prevention and response. This collaboration is crucial for maintaining peace and security in the region.

This operation signifies a significant blow to criminal elements in Benue State and a positive step towards restoring peace and security in the area. The police's proactive and decisive actions send a strong message to criminals while reassuring the community of the authorities' dedication to safety. As the police continue to track down the remaining bandits, this incident highlights the ongoing challenges and the critical role of intelligence and community cooperation in combating crime.