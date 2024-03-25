Bengal Ex-Serviceman Tricked into Ukraine War Frontline, Urgent Appeals for Rescue

Urgen Tamang, a 47-year-old from West Bengal and an ex-serviceman, has found himself ensnared in a deceptive recruitment scheme, landing him on the frontline of the Ukraine war. Originally promised a security job in Russia, Tamang's journey took a harrowing turn, leading him to urgently contact the Indian government and his family for assistance. Authorities in Kalimpong, including local leaders and members of parliament, have been mobilized to aid in his repatriation.

Deceptive Recruitment and Urgent Pleas

Tamang's ordeal began with the promise of employment as a security guard in Russia, facilitated by an agent in Siliguri. Upon arrival in Moscow, a series of handoffs between agents led him to an army camp under false pretenses. It was here that Tamang was coerced into signing bond papers and subjected to military training, starkly deviating from the promised security guard role. A distressing video appeal from Tamang revealed the gravity of his situation, as he disclosed being prepped for combat against Ukraine.

Community and Government Mobilization

The shocking news of Tamang's predicament has stirred action among his community and government officials. Ambika Tamang, his wife, has been vocal in her appeals to save her husband, engaging with media and authorities. The collective efforts have led to the involvement of BJP MP Raju Bista, who has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Russia, promising to use all resources for Tamang's safe return. This case has also ignited a broader cautionary dialogue within the community regarding overseas employment opportunities.

Broader Implications and Efforts for Repatriation

The distressing scenario of Urgen Tamang sheds light on the perilous web of deceit spun by unscrupulous recruitment agencies, targeting unsuspecting job seekers for frontline warfare. This incident has prompted investigations into such agencies, with authorities considering legal actions against the culprits. The case underscores the urgent need for vigilant and informed decision-making when pursuing job opportunities abroad, spotlighting the broader issue of illicit recruitment practices.

As efforts for Tamang's repatriation continue, his story serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with foreign employment through unverified channels. The community's response illustrates the power of collective action in addressing such crises, hoping for a resolution that brings Tamang safely back home. This incident not only highlights the dark underbelly of global recruitment scams but also calls for a strengthened international cooperation to combat such exploitation.