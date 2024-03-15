Bangladesh Rejects Rohingya Integration, Urges Global Support for Safe Return to Myanmar

At the 2024 Joint Response Plan (JRP) launch in Geneva, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen firmly rejected any notions of integrating Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh, advocating instead for their safe and voluntary repatriation to Myanmar. Highlighting the protracted Rohingya crisis, Masud emphasized Bangladesh's commitment to a durable solution and called on the international community, including UNHCR and IOM, to bolster their efforts and financial contributions to bridge the funding gap, ensuring continued support for over 1.1 million Rohingyas hosted by Bangladesh for six years amidst significant economic, environmental, and security strains.

Advertisment

Strategic Objectives and International Response

The JRP 2024, seeking $852 million to assist 1.35 million Rohingyas and host communities, identifies repatriation as its primary goal. UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, echoed the need for a sustainable solution through safe, voluntary, and dignified return, while IOM Director General Amy Pope highlighted the potential within the Rohingya community for reintegration into Myanmar society. The program also aims to mitigate the ecological impact in Cox's Bazar, with Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah advocating for international climate action and support.

Financial Commitments and International Solidarity

Advertisment

The international community's backing, demonstrated through pledges and commitments at the JRP launch, underscores the necessity of collective action to address the crisis. Notably, Bangladesh's innovative approach to leveraging World Bank's IDA Credit for Rohingya and host community well-being was commended, although it was stressed this should not replace humanitarian aid. The importance of ASEAN and regional stakeholders' engagement was also highlighted, stressing Myanmar's responsibility in creating conditions conducive to repatriation.

Looking Forward: Challenges and Opportunities

The situation presents both challenges and opportunities for the international community. As Bangladesh continues to host a significant number of Rohingya refugees, the need for a coordinated, well-funded response has never been more critical. The JRP 2024 serves as a call to action for the international community to fulfill its pledges and work towards a long-term resolution that not only addresses the immediate needs of the Rohingya people but also ensures their right to return home safely and with dignity.