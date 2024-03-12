Bangladesh-flagged MV Abdullah Hijacked by Somalian Pirates, Crew Held Hostage

In a startling maritime security incident, the Bangladesh-flagged cargo vessel MV Abdullah was hijacked by a group of Somalian pirates in the Indian Ocean today, with 23 crew members currently held hostage. Owned by SR Shipping Lines, part of the Chattogram-based KSRM Group, the vessel was en route from Mozambique to the UAE when it came under attack.

Immediate Response and Efforts for Communication

KSRM's media adviser, Mizanul Islam, confirmed the hijacking, reporting that the crew members are presently in a safe location within the ship, though the pirates have seized control. Efforts are underway to establish communication with the crew to ensure their safety and negotiate their release. Captain Anam Chowdhury of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association revealed that a distress message was received via WhatsApp from one of the hostages, indicating the pirates are armed and dangerous.

Background of MV Abdullah

The MV Abdullah, previously known as Golden Hawk, is one of the 23 vessels operated by the KSRM group across various international routes. The vessel's current journey began at Maputo port in Mozambique, carrying coal to Al Hamriyah Port in the UAE before the unfortunate incident unfolded around noon today. This hijacking raises significant concerns about maritime security and the safety of international shipping lanes.

International Implications and Next Steps

This hijacking incident not only threatens the lives of the crew members but also highlights the ongoing risk of piracy in the Indian Ocean, affecting international trade and shipping. Authorities and the international community are urged to respond swiftly to secure the release of the hostages and address the broader issue of piracy, ensuring safer seas for global commerce.