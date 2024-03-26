AXA Mansard Boosts 200 Female SMEs with Essential Digital, Financial Skills in Nigeria

AXA Mansard, in partnership with SME 100 Africa, recently conducted a two-day training session in Lagos, Nigeria, aimed at empowering 200 female-managed Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with critical financial literacy and digital business skills. This initiative marked a significant effort to commemorate International Women's Day, focusing on enhancing business output and positioning female SME owners to tap into the burgeoning economic opportunities within the digital marketplace.

Empowering Women in Business

The collaboration between AXA Mansard and SME 100 Africa sought to address the digital skills gap observed among female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Olusesan Ogunyooye, the Head of Marketing at AXA Mansard, emphasized the training's objective to not only improve business efficiency but also to ensure that women are at the forefront of the economic evolution, leveraging digital platforms for growth. With the digital marketplace becoming increasingly vital for business success, this initiative underscores AXA Mansard's commitment to its sustainability agenda and its mission to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

Strategic Focus on Digital and Financial Literacy

The choice to focus on digital and financial literacy was strategic, acknowledging the dual power of these skills in modern business. Ogunyooye highlighted the critical nature of these competencies in attracting customers and scaling operations in today's digital age. The training provided practical insights into leveraging digital tools for marketing, customer engagement, and financial management, aiming to bridge the gap between female SME owners and their potential customers online. By empowering these entrepreneurs with the necessary skills, AXA Mansard is facilitating a faster route to business empowerment and societal progress.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Female Entrepreneurship

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the importance of inclusivity in entrepreneurship cannot be overstated. Initiatives like the one spearheaded by AXA Mansard and SME 100 Africa are pivotal in ensuring that women are not left behind in the digital transformation. The training serves as a beacon of hope and a step towards gender parity in the business world, potentially sparking a significant shift in how female-owned SMEs operate and thrive in Nigeria and beyond. With digital and financial literacy as their arsenal, these entrepreneurs are now better positioned to navigate the challenges of the digital economy, promising a brighter future for women in business.