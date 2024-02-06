AW24 Women's Fashion Week: A Showcase of Debuts and Iconic Returns

The Autumn/Winter 2024 (AW24) women's fashion week season is set to be a riveting affair, filled to the brim with fresh faces and anticipated comebacks. Spanning across global fashion capitals, the event promises a dynamic mix of debutant designers and returning labels.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin's International Debut

Making his international debut is Ludovic de Saint Sernin, stepping into the global spotlight with his own brand after an impactful tenure at Ann Demeulemeester. His upcoming showcase is eagerly awaited by fashion enthusiasts around the globe.

Derek Lam's First Collection for Cllas

Another debut on the horizon is from Derek Lam, who will introduce his first collection for the Italian brand Cllas. Lam's venture into the Italian fashion landscape is stirring anticipation among industry insiders and fans alike.

Notable Comebacks

Adding to the excitement are some notable comebacks. Puma is reviving its 1999 Mostro sneaker, signaling a nostalgic return to form. Tommy Hilfiger is set to captivate with a modern twist on iconic American preppy style. To close the event, Thom Browne makes a celebrated return to New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

National Geographic's Unique Showcase at NYFW

Adding an unconventional twist to the lineup, National Geographic has a unique showcase planned for NYFW. The venture will promote both animal matriarchal themes and emerging creators, combining fashion with a potent message of conservation and creativity.

Delopozo's 50th Anniversary and FitFlop's Collaboration with Roksanda

Delopozo is also making waves, marking its 50th anniversary with an appointment-only presentation in New York. Meanwhile, FitFlop collaborates with Roksanda for London Fashion Week (LFW), promising to deliver a collection that extends beyond the current season.

Dunhill's Double Celebration

Dunhill is set for a double celebration, marking both the arrival of new creative director, Simon Holloway, and its 130th anniversary with an intimate LFW show. In a fitting tribute to its legacy and future, Dunhill's show is expected to be a highlight of the season.

Ukrainian Fashion Week at LFW

Ukrainian Fashion Week continues its tradition of highlighting its designers at LFW, with a joint show featuring Tamar Keburia, JAmemme, and Gasanova. The showcase promises to bring a fresh Eastern European perspective to the event.

Industry Talks at 1664 Blanc

As part of London's celebrations, 1664 Blanc will host industry talks at Selfridges, providing a platform for fashion enthusiasts and industry experts to engage in meaningful dialogues.

Milan Fashion Week Highlights

Milan Fashion Week is set to see a Caribbean-inspired showcase from Geoff Cooper's brand Sagaboi, and debuts from Matteo Tamburini at Todd and Walter Chiapponi at Blumarine. Marni also makes a much-anticipated return after international showcases. Alessandro Vigilante debuts as Rochas' creative director, paving the way for a new era at the brand.

Paris Fashion Week Showstoppers

In Paris, Alexander McQueen steps into a new chapter with Sen McGirr, while Zomer and Lacoste aim to make a splash. Ibrahim Kamara's show for Off-White marks a return to Paris Fashion Week (PFW). Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière caps off the event, celebrating a decade at the brand with a much-anticipated show to close the week.