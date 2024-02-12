Armenia's Commitment to BSEC: Preparing for the Upcoming Chairmanship-in-Office

On January 12, in a significant diplomatic event, Nairi Petrossian, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), presented his letter of credence to Lazăr Comănescu, the Secretary General of the BSEC Permanent International Secretariat. This meeting marked a reaffirmation of Armenia's commitment to the organization and its constructive engagement.

Armenia's Active Engagement in BSEC

During the meeting, both Petrossian and Comănescu lauded the effective partnership between Armenia and the PERMIS. Petrossian emphasized Armenia's active participation in the multifaceted cooperation within the BSEC, highlighting peace, regional cooperation, and economic development as top priorities. This commitment reflects Armenia's dedication to fostering a more stable and prosperous Black Sea region.

The Upcoming Armenian Chairmanship-in-Office

In the second half of 2024, Armenia will assume the Chairmanship-in-Office of the BSEC. The interlocutors discussed the importance of this role and the preparations required for a successful tenure. This upcoming chairmanship signifies Armenia's continued commitment to the organization and its desire to contribute to regional dialogue and cooperation.

The BSEC: A Platform for Regional Dialogue

The BSEC serves as a vital platform for regional dialogue, promoting peace, stability, and economic development in the Black Sea region. Both Petrossian and Comănescu acknowledged the importance of this platform and the role it plays in resolving regional issues. As Armenia prepares to assume the Chairmanship-in-Office, it will continue to work towards strengthening the organization and its mission.

In conclusion, the meeting between Nairi Petrossian and Lazăr Comănescu reaffirms Armenia's dedication to the BSEC and its commitment to regional cooperation. With the upcoming Armenian Chairmanship-in-Office, Armenia will have the opportunity to further contribute to the organization's mission and promote peace and economic development in the Black Sea region. As Armenia continues to engage constructively with the BSEC, it will play a crucial role in shaping the region's future.