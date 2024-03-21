Angola Set to Lead African Union: East Africa Nominates Next AUC Chairperson for 2025

For the first time in its history, Angola will assume leadership of the African Union (AU) in 2025, marking a significant milestone in African diplomatic circles. This pivotal moment comes as the continent prepares to elect the next chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) in February 2025, with the East African Region tasked with proposing a candidate.

The decision, made at the last Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Council of the AU in Addis Ababa, underscores Angola's rising influence and the ongoing efforts to ensure regional representation in the union's executive body.

Strategic Decisions and Regional Representation

During the extraordinary session, led by Domingos Custódio Vieira Lopes, Angola's secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, it was decided that the northern region would nominate a candidate for the vice-president of the AUC.

Meanwhile, the Central, Southern, and Western regions are expected to nominate at least two candidates each for the six commissioner portfolios, adhering to the principles of inter-regional rotation and gender proportionality. This strategic approach aims to balance representation across the continent's diverse regions, ensuring that all voices are heard in the AUC's decision-making process.

Historical Context and Future Implications

Since transitioning from the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) to the AU in 2002, there have been five elections for members of the commission. The current commission, elected in 2021, will complete its mandate in 2025, setting the stage for this critical election.

The engagement of Angola, through its Permanent Representative to the AU and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Miguel César Bembe, highlights the country's commitment to contributing to the continent's leadership. This election is not just about selecting the next AUC chairperson; it's about continuing the reform agenda initiated in 2016, addressing challenges such as illegal appointments, financial issues, and resistance from member states.

Looking Ahead: Angola's Role and Expectations

As Angola prepares to lead the AU, there are high expectations for the country to drive forward the reform process and strengthen the AU Commission. The upcoming election offers a unique opportunity for East Africa to nominate a leader who can address the continent's myriad challenges, from peace and security to economic growth and integration. The decision to have Angola at the helm of the AU in such a crucial period signifies a collective hope for a more unified and effective African Union.

As the continent looks toward the 2025 AUC chairperson election, the focus is not only on who will lead but how they will navigate the complexities of African politics and development. Angola's leadership role offers a beacon of hope for renewed momentum in the AU's reforms, potentially shaping the future of Africa's governance, diplomacy, and regional cooperation.