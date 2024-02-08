American Brothers and Father Detained in Gaza Raid Amid Ongoing Conflict

In the early hours of Thursday, February 8, 2024, Israeli forces stormed a home in the Gaza Strip, detaining two American brothers and their Canadian father. The raid, which involved the soldiers tying up and blindfolding the women and children, took place amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, with the conflict now entering its fifth month.

Advertisment

Borak Alagha, 18, and Hashem Alagha, 20, both born in the Chicago area, are among fewer than 50 U.S. citizens attempting to leave the Gaza Strip as the conflict rages on. The brothers were taken away by Israeli forces, along with their father and other adult male relatives. The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is aware of the situation and has been in contact with Israeli authorities.

U.S. Struggles to Evacuate Citizens from Gaza

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in the deaths of over 27,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials. Approximately 1,200 people have been killed in Israel as a result of Hamas attacks, and around 250 hostages have been taken. The Rafah crossing, controlled by Israel and Egypt, is the only exit from Gaza.

Advertisment

Since October 7, the U.S. has facilitated the departure of 1,300 Americans and green-card holders from Gaza. However, the Alagha brothers' family and other American advocates have been struggling to leave the area. The State Department is working to get more names of Americans and relatives on the exit list.

Incitement Charges Lead to Detention of Palestinian American Woman

In a separate incident, Samaher Esmail, a Palestinian American woman, was detained in the West Bank on charges of 'incitement on social media.' The detention of the Alagha brothers and Esmail highlights the increasing tensions and complexities of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with U.S. citizens finding themselves caught in the crossfire.

As Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region in an attempt to mediate a cease-fire and hostage release deal with ally Israel and regional Arab leaders, the situation remains precarious for the remaining U.S. citizens in Gaza.

The detention of the Alagha brothers and their father serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of the conflict, and the ongoing challenges faced by those seeking to leave the region. The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem continues to monitor the situation and work towards the safe departure of American citizens from Gaza.