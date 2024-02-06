Alvarez & Marsal Expands Energy Practice with New Managing Directors

Alvarez & Marsal, a leading global management consulting firm, has fortified its energy practice with the addition of two new managing directors, Gary Rahl and Joseph Halverson. This strategic move underscores the firm's dedication to helping clients capitalize on clean energy investments and navigate industry challenges.

Profound Expertise in Energy and Transportation

Gary Rahl, with an impressive 25-year track record in management consulting, focuses on commercial energy and transportation sectors. His professional journey is marked by significant contributions to cyber defense, utility system transformation, and energy technology advancement. Currently, his work is centered around clean energy and public-private partnerships in funding, renewables, grid modernization, industrial decarbonation, and electrification of transportation and buildings.

Rahl's transition to Alvarez & Marsal comes after a fruitful tenure at Deloitte Consulting, where he played a pivotal role in sustainability, climate, and equity initiatives. Besides his rich professional experience, Rahl boasts an educational background from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has served as a US Navy lieutenant.

Operational Improvement and Upskilling

Joseph Halverson, a seasoned management and engineering consultant with a decade of experience, has guided clients in the oil, mining, and industrial sectors on operational enhancements and technical talent upskilling. His keen insights and leadership capabilities are expected to further enhance the consultancy's prowess in the energy sector.

Halverson, an alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin, Northwestern University, and the Boston Consulting Group, brings a unique blend of academic and professional experience to Alvarez & Marsal. His mechanical engineering degree, coupled with an MBA and JD, equips him with a holistic understanding of the industry's complexities and nuances.

Strengthening Global Reach

Lee Maginniss, the managing director and energy practice leader at Alvarez & Marsal, expressed that the hiring of Rahl and Halverson represents the firm's commitment to its clients and the industry. With more than 500 consultants across 30+ countries, Alvarez & Marsal's energy practice demonstrates its broad expertise and extensive global footprint in the consultancy sector.