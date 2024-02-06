ALMA Radio Telescope Bolsters its Precision with New Atomic Clock

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), globally recognized as the world's largest radio telescope, has recently amplified its capabilities with the addition of a state-of-the-art hydrogen maser atomic clock. This leading-edge timekeeping instrument utilizes the unique properties of hydrogen atoms to deliver an exceedingly accurate and stable frequency reference, a crucial factor in cosmic exploration.

Upgrading ALMA: A Leap in Cosmic Observation

The upgrade represents a pivotal progression for Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI) observations. These highly specialized observations require the synchronization of cosmic signals from a network of telescopes scattered across the globe. The project, generously funded by the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO), received technical support from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Haystack Observatory, ensuring a seamless integration of the new maser.

The New Atomic Clock: Ensuring Precision

Becoming operational in January 2024, the new maser is designed to ensure heightened precision in cosmic explorations. This is particularly valuable for observations involving the longest baselines, where the slightest discrepancy in timing can significantly impact the accuracy of the data captured. As a result of this upgrade, ALMA's original maser will now serve as a backup, enhancing the reliability of the observatory's operations and ensuring uninterrupted data collection.

ALMA: An Astronomical Marvel

Comprising 66 high-precision antennas, ALMA operates at wavelengths ranging from 0.32 to 3.6 mm and functions as an interferometer. Its main array features an impressive fifty 12-meter diameter antennas. With this recent enhancement, ALMA stands on the brink of a new era of astronomical discoveries, reinforcing its position at the pinnacle of astronomical research.