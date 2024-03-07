Alberto Gonzales Recounts 2007 Designated Survivor Role During Bush's SOTU

In a remarkable reflection on a unique aspect of American governance, Alberto Gonzales, former Attorney General under President George W. Bush, recently shared insights from his experience as the 'designated survivor' during the 2007 State of the Union (SOTU) address. This role, reserved for a cabinet member, ensures the continuity of government in the event of a catastrophic incident. Gonzales's account sheds light on the procedures and the weight of responsibility that accompanies this secretive yet critical position.

Preparations and Protocols

According to Gonzales, the decision to make him the designated survivor was conveyed by Bush's chief of staff about a week before the SOTU address. Faced with two options for how to spend the evening, Gonzales chose to be airborne, intrigued by the prospect of flying while the president addressed the nation. Upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, he was greeted by representatives from every major department, each equipped with comprehensive binders full of protocols designed to guide him in the event of an emergency that could catapult him to the presidency. The absence of specialized training for such a scenario was noted by Gonzales, who emphasized reliance on the detailed binders for guidance.

The Weight of Potential Presidency

Watching the SOTU address from the plane, Gonzales was struck by the sobering realization of what his role as the designated survivor entailed. The thought of potentially assuming the presidency in the wake of a disaster was daunting. His recounting of the experience highlights the gravity of the responsibility shouldered by the 'designated survivor', a role conceived during the Cold War to prevent governmental paralysis. This role, Gonzales noted, requires a deep understanding of global and national affairs, underscoring the strategic selection of individuals for this position.

Continuity of Government Tradition

The tradition of the designated survivor dates back to the 1950s, a testament to the United States' commitment to ensuring the continuity of government operations under any circumstances. Gonzales's story provides a rare glimpse into the meticulous planning and considerations behind this policy. With the revelation that Labor Secretary Marty Walsh served as the 2023 'designated survivor', the practice continues to be an integral, albeit less visible, aspect of the SOTU address and the broader American governance structure. Gonzales's advice to future designated survivors—to try and enjoy the experience—reflects a blend of the role's significance and the surreal nature of such a responsibility.

Alberto Gonzales's recounting of his time as the designated survivor offers a profound perspective on the measures in place to protect the nation's leadership continuity. It not only highlights the complexities and the seriousness of the role but also serves as a reminder of the resilience built into the fabric of American governance. As the country awaits the announcement of this year's designated survivor, Gonzales's reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the weight of duty and the honor bestowed upon those chosen for this unique responsibility.