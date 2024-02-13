Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014 led to the illegal transfer of Ivan Aivazovsky's Lunar Night painting from Mariupol to the Simferopol Art Museum. The artwork, estimated to be worth RUB 100 million, is set to be the main lot at the Moscow Auction House on 18 February.

A Reckoning for a Stolen Masterpiece

Ivan Aivazovsky's Lunar Night, a masterpiece of the Romantic era, has been the center of a controversy since its illegal transfer to the Simferopol Art Museum during the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014. Interpol added the painting, along with 51 other works, to the international wanted list in 2017 at the request of the Crimean Prosecutor's Office.

Auctioning a Stolen Legacy

Despite the international outcry, the painting is now set to be auctioned in Russia. The Moscow Auction House will host the event on 18 February, where Lunar Night is expected to raise RUB 100 million (about US$1.09 million). The auction will also feature 123 works by prominent artists from the 18th to 20th centuries.

A Violation of International Law

The Russian Federation's decision to auction the painting is a blatant violation of the UNESCO Convention of 1970, which prohibits the export of cultural property and the transfer of property rights. The controversial move casts a shadow over the auction and raises questions about the legitimacy of the sale.

As the auction date approaches, the world watches with bated breath. Will justice be served, or will the legacy of Ivan Aivazovsky's Lunar Night continue to be marred by the stains of occupation and theft?

The controversy surrounding Ivan Aivazovsky's Lunar Night serves as a stark reminder of the importance of preserving cultural heritage. The illegal transfer of the painting during the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014, and its subsequent auction, shines a light on the complex interplay of politics, power, and art.

As the global community grapples with the implications of the sale, the legacy of Lunar Night remains uncertain. The auction, scheduled for 18 February at the Moscow Auction House, threatens to further entangle the painting's history in a web of controversy.

Ultimately, the story of Ivan Aivazovsky's Lunar Night is more than just a tale of occupation and theft; it is a testament to the enduring power of art and the lengths to which people will go to possess it.