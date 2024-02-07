AHIF Invites Applications for Foreign Policy Trip to Greece and Cyprus

The American Hellenic Institute Foundation (AHIF) has opened its doors to Greek and Cypriot American college students, inviting applications for its enlightening Foreign Policy Trip to Greece and Cyprus. This unique travel program, slated for June 11 through June 29, aims to unravel U.S. foreign policy issues pertinent to Greece and Cyprus, offering firsthand experiences in the heart of policy-making in Washington, DC, and diplomatic circles in Greece and Cyprus.

Advertisment

Education through Exposure

Participants of the AHIF Foreign Policy Trip will be privy to a series of meetings and briefings with key figures from the State Department, Congress, embassies, armed forces, religious leaders, and think-tank and academia experts. This immersive experience is designed to equip students with a nuanced understanding of diplomatic and foreign policy processes, and the issues that hold significance for the Greek American community.

Fostering International Relations

Advertisment

The program's underlying objective is to nurture U.S. relations with Greece and Cyprus. It underscores the importance of developing a well-rounded perspective of international affairs, specifically issues pertinent to the Eastern Mediterranean and Southeast European regions. This initiative is seen as a crucial step to foster stronger ties between the U.S., Greece, and Cyprus.

Creating Future Leaders

Nick Larigakis, President of AHI, has stressed the organization's enduring commitment to promote a deeper understanding of Hellenic issues. He believes that this trip will provide students with practical experience in foreign policy, preparing them to become effective future leaders for the Greek-American and Cypriot-American communities. Larigakis will lead the group, ensuring the students gain valuable insights into the complexities of foreign policy and international relations.