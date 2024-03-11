ActionAid Advocates for Enhanced Investment in Kano Women, Girls on IWD 2024

As the globe marks International Women's Day 2024, ActionAid Nigeria steps forward with a compelling appeal for Kano State's women and girls, who constitute nearly half of the state's populace. The organization's Deputy Country Director, Hajiya Suwaiba Muhammad Dankabo, underscores the pressing need for increased investment in female education and economic empowerment, aiming to bridge the existing gender disparities and foster inclusive growth.

Urgent Call for Equality and Equity

Haj. Suwaiba emphasizes the critical gap in investment and opportunities for women in Kano, advocating for government policies and programs that provide a conducive environment for women and girls to thrive. She stresses the importance of respecting women's dignity, protecting their rights, and eliminating discrimination to ensure they can perform optimally in all spheres of life.

Empowering Through Vocational Skills

Highlighting practical steps towards empowerment, Dr. Mustapha Yahaya, Executive Director of the Dispute Resolution and Development Initiative, shares insights into a project funded by the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF). This initiative has equipped 300 young women and men in Kano with vocational skills in tailoring, rice processing, and groundnut oil processing, aiming to counter radicalization by fostering economic independence and resilience among the youth.

Investing in Women: A Path to Sustainable Development

The call to action by ActionAid Nigeria on International Women's Day is more than a plea for gender parity; it is a strategic blueprint for sustainable development. By investing in women and girls, Kano State, and indeed Nigeria, can unlock a wealth of untapped potential, driving economic growth and fostering a more equitable society.

The initiatives and advocacy efforts highlighted during this year's International Women's Day serve as a beacon of hope, not only for the women and girls in Kano but for future generations across Nigeria. It underscores the undeniable truth that investing in women is not just a moral obligation but a pragmatic strategy to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.